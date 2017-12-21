Residents forced from homes after vehicle slams into Sandalwood apartments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — No one was injured in a freak accident that saw a vehicle crash into a Fort St. John apartment building on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that emergency crews were called out to the Sandalwood Apartment building in the 8800 block of the 86th St. Frontage Road at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to Tyreman, a single vehicle struck several parked cars before plowing into one of the apartment building’s ground floor units. Luckily, no one was inside that part of the unit at the time of the crash, and the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

Tyreman said that police have ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor in the crash, and the driver suffered a medical emergency that caused them to lose control of their vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the collision, which caused extensive damage to the building.

Fire Chief Fred Burrows said that 15 residents were evacuated as a precaution since crews were not able to determine whether that part of the building remained structurally sound after the crash. Burrows said that the fire department is waiting for an engineer’s report before giving the all-clear for residents to return home.