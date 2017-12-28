RCMP seek assistance in locating missing teenager

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Madison Brosseau, who was last seen at her residence on December 24th, 2017.

Brosseau is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

Brown eyes

5 feet 8 inches tall

114 lbs

Last seen wearing black boots, black leggings, grey sweater and black ball cap

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP 780-830-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.