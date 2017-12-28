RCMP seek assistance in locating missing teenager

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Madison Brosseau, who was last seen at her residence on December 24th, 2017.
Brosseau is described as:
- Caucasian
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 5 feet 8 inches tall
- 114 lbs
- Last seen wearing black boots, black leggings, grey sweater and black ball cap
If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP 780-830-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.