RCMP seek assistance in locating missing teenager

December 28, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff News Comments Off on RCMP seek assistance in locating missing teenager

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Madison Brosseau, who was last seen at her residence on December 24th, 2017.

Brosseau is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5 feet 8 inches tall
  • 114 lbs
  • Last seen wearing black boots, black leggings, grey sweater and black ball cap

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP 780-830-5700.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.