UPDATE – Premier meets with Northern Mayors in Prince George; still no Site C decision

UPDATE – According to a tweet from Fort St. John Councillor Trevor Bolin, the City of Fort St. John was not invited to the meeting with the Premier.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – While residents wait for a decision on the Site C Dam, Premier Horgan met with some Northern B.C. Mayors in Prince George Friday.

Premier Horgan hosted a roundtable with some Northern Mayors and Regional District Representatives. Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead was in attendance.

According to a tweet from the Premier, the discussion centred around forestry, energy, trade, health care and education.

Really enjoyed my roundtable with northern mayors and regional district reps this evening. We touched upon a range of issues, including forestry, energy, trade, health care and education.

— John Horgan

In a post to his Facebook page, Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead said he was impressed with the Premier for reaching to discuss important issues in the North.

“Very impressed to be included in a meeting this evening in Prince George with Premier Horgan. The Premier reaching out to discuss important issues for us in the North and establishing a structure for Northern Mayors to engage with government and his Ministers. Impressed with The Premier’s candour in discussing and understanding issues important to our region and communities. I discussed the importance of the energy sector to our community and region, transportation infrastructure including rail and of course health care and our hospital.”

There is still no word from the Premier or the Province on when a decision about Site C will be announced. Speculation suggests the announcement could come any day.