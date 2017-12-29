Power outage in Buick Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is responding to a power outage in the Buick Creek area.

The outage started at around 8 a.m. Friday and is affecting 237 customers. There is no estimate on when power will be restored, but crews from B.C. Hydro are expected to arrive by 10 a.m. to start working on the problem.

The outage couldn’t come at a worse time when temperatures are hovering around minus 32 and minus 42 with the wind chill.

Updates on when power will be restored will be posted to this story and at www.bchydro.com/outages