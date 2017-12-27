Police receive more reports of mailbox thefts over the Holidays

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking city residents to empty their mailboxes daily after a recent string of mailbox break-ins over the past two weeks.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman said that late Tuesday evening, two reports were received in regards to mailboxes being broken into at the following locations:

117th Avenue

Mailbox-Site 39

Tyreman added that they are safety precautions that people can follow to help prevent mail being stolen. “Check your mail nightly, added Tyreman. “Always check your credit card statements every couple of days. If you are expecting credit cards or identification in the mail definitely get a hold of your agency. If you are going away get someone else to look after it for you.”

Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault said in an email that the company was aware of the break-ins, but would not elaborate further due to an investigation that is currently underway.

“We apologize to our customers who have been affected and who are temporarily picking up their mail at the main post office,” said Legault. “We are working as hard and quickly as possible to return our customers to their regular group mailbox service.”

If you have any information on the identity of these culprits contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also contact Canada Post’s contact Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177.