Police Incident on 97 avenue

UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. – The RCMP have called in the K9 unit to help with the police situation. We are still waiting for information from the RCMP about what is happening in the area.

UPDATE as of 1:20 p.m. – The RCMP now have their guns in the ready position and are maintaining a strong presence in the area of 97 avenue.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have an area on 97 avenue between 103 street and 102 street surrounded.

There are at least five RCMP vehicles in the area and RCMP members have their guns drawn.

At this time, residents in the area have said the RCMP are asking them to stay inside while they deal with a police situation.

As more information becomes available, we will update this post. If you have any information to share, email news@moosefm.ca or message us through our Facebook page.

Here are two photos from the area shared with Energeticcity.ca