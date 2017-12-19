Peewee and Midget Predators headed to WickFest next year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Glacier Glass Female Peewee and LB Energy Female Midget Predators are heading to WickFest 2018 after finishing the Take the Ice contest in the top six in votes.

The event which took place from November 16th to December 16th for any female team within Canada which consisted of players over the age of thirteen.

The Peewee’s placed first in votes with 31,781 while the Midget’s finished fifth with 8035 even though they were a later entry.

Besides an automatic spot in WickFest 2018, both teams win a year’s supply of Gatorade and Gatorade Jugs, and pictures of Hayley Wickheiser. The Peewee’s get to meet Hayley Wickenheiser as well as receive various pieces of her memorabilia including a signed jersey and sticks.

The tournament takes place in Fall of 2018 in Calgary.