Peewee and Midget Predators headed to WickFest next year

December 19, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on Peewee and Midget Predators headed to WickFest next year
BC Glacier Glass Peewee Girls hockey team in 2017/18. Photo courtesy team Facebook page.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Glacier Glass Female Peewee and LB Energy Female Midget Predators are heading to WickFest 2018 after finishing the Take the Ice contest in the top six in votes.

The event which took place from November 16th to December 16th for any female team within Canada which consisted of players over the age of thirteen.

The Peewee’s placed first in votes with 31,781 while the Midget’s finished fifth with 8035 even though they were a later entry.

Besides an automatic spot in WickFest 2018, both teams win a year’s supply of Gatorade and Gatorade Jugs, and pictures of Hayley Wickheiser. The Peewee’s get to meet Hayley Wickenheiser as well as receive various pieces of her memorabilia including a signed jersey and sticks.

The tournament takes place in Fall of 2018 in Calgary.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.