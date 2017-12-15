Pedestrian struck outside Lido Wednesday night in serious condition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The RCMP say that a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck outside the Lido Theatre on Wednesday night is in serious condition.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision on 100th Ave. near 102nd St at around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday. According to Cpl. Saunderson, a woman was struck by a Dodge pickup truck while crossing 100th Ave. The woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Cpl. Saunderson said that police are continuing to investigate the collision, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.