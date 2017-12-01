Peace Gallery North kicking off Artisan Christmas Market with event tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace Gallery North is going to be kicking off its annual Artisan Christmas Market season with a special event tonight.

The gallery has partnered with the Indigenous Artist Market and the Artisan Farmhouse to put on the “Candy Cane Lane” event. The event is billed as a festive opening event for both the Holiday season and the Christmas market, which runs Tuesday – Saturday until December 23rd from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“Candy Cane Lane” is taking place tonight at the Gallery from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and will feature artwork, live music from Quartet Intermezzo and wandering carolers, gingerbread houses, and refreshments.

Tonight’s event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the North Peace Cultural Centre at (250) 785-1992.