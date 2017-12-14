Passenger Transportation Board hearing on proposed Greyhound cuts happening Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. Passenger Transportation Board will be holding a public meeting in Fort St. John on Thursday regarding Greyhound’s application to cease passenger service north of Prince George.

At the end of August, Greyhound announced that it would apply with the board to cease operations on four routes: Prince George to Prince Rupert; Prince George to Valemount; Prince George to Dawson Creek; and Dawson Creek to Whitehorse. The company claims that ridership has declined on those routes by 51 percent in the last seven years.

“Public meetings will allow the Passenger Transportation Board to hear directly from individuals and community representatives about their transportation use and how the proposed changes could affect them,” said Board chair Catharine Read. “The Board will also hear directly from Greyhound about its passenger services and business model that relates to the application.”

The hearing is taking place at the Pomeroy Hotel on Thursday, December 14th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.