Party in the Parka taking place this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John in partnership with Evangel is hosting the second annual Party in the Parka this weekend.

Attendees will be treated to a number of activities for kids to adults during the event and will be provided with free food and hot beverages.

“The goal is to get people out and enjoying winter as a community before Christmas, said Recreation Programmer Ryan Harvey. “There will be free hot chocolate and hot dogs, wagon rides, kids activities and a dance [with live music].”

The event goes from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Evangel.