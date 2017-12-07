Opposition calls for names of power generators that billed ineligible expenses

TORONTO — Ontario’s opposition parties are calling on the province’s Independent Electricity System Operator to release the names of power generators that billed millions in ineligible expenses and for it to recoup all of that money.

Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk reported Wednesday that nine generators claimed up to $260 million in ineligible costs between 2006 and 2015, including scuba gear and raccoon traps.

The IESO has recovered about two-thirds of that — $168 million — and both the Progressive Conservatives and the NDP called on them today to get all of the money back for ratepayers.

One of the nine generators is Goreway Power Station in Brampton, Ont., which has repaid nearly all of the $100 million it was found to have “gamed” the system out of.

But the names of the other eight generators have not been made public.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid says he has no problem with those names being published, but it’s the IESO’s process.

The IESO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

