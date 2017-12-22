OGC says Todd Energy natural gas well no longer leaking

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A spokesman with the BC Oil and Gas Commission says that a blowout at a Todd Energy natural gas well north of Fort St. John is now under control.

The OGC’s Public and Corporate Relations Director Phil Rygg said that the well, which caught fire after a blowout at the beginning of the month, is under control and that no gas is being released.

Rygg said that OGC staff have been on site throughout efforts to contain the incident and that investigators are continuing efforts to figure out what caused the initial release.

A dash cam video of the initial blowout and fire was uploaded to YouTube approximately a week after the incident, although it was removed after getting over 11,000 views.