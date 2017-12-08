Number of Site C workers plummeted by over 400 in October 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The latest employment statistics from the Site C project released by BC Hydro today shows that the number of people working on the dam dropped by 401 from the number of workers one month prior.

In October, there were a total 1,974 people employed working on Site C. The number of contractors on site dropped by 414 compared to the previous month, while there were an additional 13 engineers and project team members. Those totals stood at 1,500 and 474 respectively.

The number of B.C. residents employed on Site C as contractors fell from 1,489 to 1,163, making up 78 percent of contractors. The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors also fell from 593 to 504. However, the percentage of local contractors actually jumped from 31 to 34 percent of the contractor workforce. Overall, 81 percent of Site C’s workforce hailed from B.C. in October, as 94 percent of engineers and project team members came from this province.

Looking at other statistics, a total of 270 women were employed at Site C in some capacity in October, down from 354 the month prior. The number of indigenous workers on site dropped by 40, to 132, while the number of apprentices employed dropped from 49 to 18. The number of temporary foreign workers increased from 13 to 14.