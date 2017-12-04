NPSS sports teams return home after busy weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams returned home after a busy weekend.

The Senior Girls completed their season at the B.C. Provincials at the Langley Event Centre. They upset Kelowna on the first day, before losing in three sets to Moscrop in their final game of the season.

The Senior Boys and Girls Basketball teams were in Grande Prairie for the Stonebridge Senior High tournament. The Girls placed second on the consolation side, while the Boys finished third overall.

The two Basketball teams are headed to Edmonton this Thursday for the Rise Up Basketball tournament at the Sturgeon Composite High School.