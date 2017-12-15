NPSS Senior Basketball teams prepping for second straight weekend of action in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Basketball teams are preparing for another weekend of action, while the Junior Boys have the weekend off.

The Junior Boys were in Prince George for the Icebreaker Tournament and came home nearly going undefeated, losing a close one in the finals.

The Senior Boys and Girls were at the Sturgeon Composite High School near Edmonton. The Girls placed first in the consolation round, while the Boys finished in third place overall.

The Senior Boys and Girls are off to the Scona Tournament in Edmonton this weekend.