FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Basketball teams were in action over the weekend.

The Senior Boys and Girls teams were in Edmonton at the Scona Classic Basketball Tournament, taking on upper tier teams.

The Boys fought hard as they played some tough competition and finished in seventh place overall. The Girls fared slightly better as they placed fourth.

Both teams are off for the Christmas break and will hit the road again in early January.