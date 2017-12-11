NPSS basketball teams back after busy weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s basketball teams were busy over the weekend.

The Senior Boys and Girls Basketball teams were in Edmonton competing at the Sturgeon Composite High School. The Girls placed first in the consolation round, while the boys brought placed third overall in what was a very competitive tournament.

The Junior Boys Basketball team was participating in Prince George at the Ice Breaker tournament. The team won every game they played in except for their final match of the weekend resulting in a second place finish.

The Senior Boys and Girls are headed for the Scona Basketball Tournament in Edmonton this weekend.