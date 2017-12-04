Northern Health Connections not running over the holidays

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Northern Health has announced that the Northern Health Connections bus will not be running over the Christmas and New Years holidays.

The program provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver. Northern Health says that demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season, as fewer people book healthcare appointments.

Starting December 19th, the Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule, leading up to a holiday season break. Regular service will resume the week of January 2nd.

DepartsLast route for 2017First route of 2018
Prince George to VancouverDecember 21stJanuary 2nd
Vancouver to Prince GeorgeDecember 23rdJanuary 4th
Prince George to Prince RupertDecember 22ndJanuary 3rd
Prince Rupert to Prince GeorgeDecember 23rdJanuary 4th
Prince George to Fort St. JohnDecember 21stJanuary 4th
Fort St. John to Prince GeorgeDecember 23rdJanuary 6th
Valemount to Prince GeorgeDecember 19thJanuary 2nd
McBride, Valemount to KamloopsDecember 21stJanuary 4th
Burns Lake to TerraceDecember 21stJanuary 4th
Fort Nelson to Dawson CreekDecember 19thJanuary 2nd
Dawson Creek to Fort NelsonDecember 21stJanuary 4th
Mackenzie to Prince GeorgeDecember 20thJanuary 3rd
Quesnel to Prince GeorgeDecember 19thJanuary 2nd
Burns Lake to Prince GeorgeDecember 19thJanuary 2nd
Burns Lake via Fort St. JamesDecember 20th tJanuary 3rd

The Northern Health Connections booking centre will be closed December 25th and 26th, and January 1st, 2018, though it will be open on regular business days. Full details on the holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or online at www.nhconnections.ca.

