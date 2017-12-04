Northern Health Connections not running over the holidays

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Northern Health has announced that the Northern Health Connections bus will not be running over the Christmas and New Years holidays.

The program provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver. Northern Health says that demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season, as fewer people book healthcare appointments.

Starting December 19th, the Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule, leading up to a holiday season break. Regular service will resume the week of January 2nd.

Departs Last route for 2017 First route of 2018 Prince George to Vancouver December 21st January 2nd Vancouver to Prince George December 23rd January 4th Prince George to Prince Rupert December 22nd January 3rd Prince Rupert to Prince George December 23rd January 4th Prince George to Fort St. John December 21st January 4th Fort St. John to Prince George December 23rd January 6th Valemount to Prince George December 19th January 2nd McBride, Valemount to Kamloops December 21st January 4th Burns Lake to Terrace December 21st January 4th Fort Nelson to Dawson Creek December 19th January 2nd Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson December 21st January 4th Mackenzie to Prince George December 20th January 3rd Quesnel to Prince George December 19th January 2nd Burns Lake to Prince George December 19th January 2nd Burns Lake via Fort St. James December 20th t January 3rd

The Northern Health Connections booking centre will be closed December 25th and 26th, and January 1st, 2018, though it will be open on regular business days. Full details on the holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or online at www.nhconnections.ca.