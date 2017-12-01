Northeast B.C. unemployment rate dropped to 5.3 percent in November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. has dropped back once again to just over 5percent after a jump to up to six percent in October.

According to data released by Stats Canada today, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. in November was 5.3 percent. Last month there was no notable increase or decrease in the number of full-time jobs, while the number of part-time jobs actually decreased by around 100. The rate of employment in the region decreased by 0.2 percent to 66.7 percent, which is still the highest rate of employment in the province.

Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate is slightly below the provincial average, which is 4.7 percent. The lowest rate of unemployment in the province was in the Lower Mainland, where only 4.1 percent of the population was without work.

Provincially, the number of full-time jobs dropped, while the number of part-time jobs increased. Canada’s national unemployment rate sat at 5.6 percent, a drop of four percentage points.