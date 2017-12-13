“There was no slight intended,” says Horgan about meeting arranged by Quesnel mayor in P.G.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Premier John Horgan says that he’ll be making a visit to the Peace Region some time before the Legislature reconvenes next February, and that “there was no slight intended” in his meeting with the mayors of several Northern B.C. towns last Friday.

The Premier explained that the meeting was set up by Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, with forestry as the meeting’s primary topic of discussion. Among the attendees was Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead.

Horgan said that he had a phone call with Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman on Tuesday morning when the two discussed several issues. Though he did not elaborate on which topics were covered, Horgan said that the two have had a positive working relationship since Ackerman was first elected to City Council in 2005 and Horgan served as the NDP’s Energy Critic under leaders Carole James and Adrian Dix.

“Lori and I have talked over the years, we’ve known each other for a long time. She has always maintained an open door policy with me. We’ve talked about energy issues whether it be oil and gas or hydro. We’ve talked about mining, healthcare, transportation, any number of things.”

Horgan added that he hopes to duplicate similar meetings with municipal leaders from other regions during the next few months while the Legislature is in recess.

When asked if he had plans to visit the Peace Region following Monday’s announcement on Site C, Horgan said that he will be in the region “perhaps in the new year, but I don’t expect to be there before Christmas.”

Horgan also said that the Province’s aspiration to develop an LNG industry is still something that he and his government are working towards.

“The LNG Canada folks are pretty optimistic, and we’re working internally to assist them with competitiveness issues. We’re looking at electrification of many of their initiatives. We’ve got a lot of work to do there, but I’m very optimistic.”