Nenan holding diaper drive until December 21st

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Nenan Dane-zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society is hosting a diaper drive in Fort St. John until December 21st.

According to Kristen Parker with Nenan, the diaper drive is taking place to support local families over the holiday season. In addition, anyone that donates a pack or box of diapers they will get their name entered into a draw for an iPod.

Parker said that donations are being accepted at the Nenan office on 102nd St., and by Nenan staff at several events around the city. This week, staff will be taking donations at Shoppers Drug Mart on Wednesday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., and on Friday at Safeway from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, contact Kirsten Parker with Nenan at (250) 253-1513.