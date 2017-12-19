Nebraska panel denies TransCanada request to amend Keystone XL order

CALGARY — Nebraska regulators have declined requests to amend its approval allowing TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline to run through the state.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission says in an order that in a unanimous vote it denied all motions filed, including by TransCanada and those opposed to the project.

TransCanada said it had wanted to have the order reconsidered to address some questions raised in the decision, which could have helped thwart lawsuits.

Opponents have challenged the commission’s decision in November to approve an alternative to TransCanada’s preferred route through the state, saying the commission overstepped its jurisdiction and newly affected landowners were denied due process.

The company said it will take time to review the decision and determine the appropriate next steps for the project in Nebraska, but that the company remains committed to the Keystone XL project.

The Nebraska decision was closely watched as it was the last major regulatory hurdle for the pipeline that would bring about 830,000 barrels a day from Alberta to U.S. markets.

The Canadian Press