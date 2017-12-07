National Energy Board rules in favour of Trans Mountain on Burnaby bylaw impasse

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has ruled in favour of Kinder Morgan Canada in its efforts to bypass Burnaby, B.C., bylaws that stand in the way of its Trans Mountain expansion project.

The NEB order says the company is not required to comply with two sections of the city’s bylaws as it prepares to begin construction in the area.

The company had filed a motion to have the NEB overrule the bylaws on a constitutional basis, because it claimed the city was delaying a project the federal government had approved.

Burnaby maintained that it was following the standard bylaws process and that the company was to blame for shoddy applications.

The NEB says its decision allows the company to start work at its temporary infrastructure site near the Westridge Marine Terminal, and some work at the Burnaby Terminal, subject to any other permits or authorizations that may be required.

Kinder Morgan Canada says the $7.4 billion pipeline expansion is already months behind and further delays could threaten the viability of the controversial project.

The Canadian Press