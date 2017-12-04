Morrison sets new personal best in 5,000-metre race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Denny Morrison set a new personal best in the 5,000-metre race at the Stage Three of the ISU World Cup in Calgary over the weekend.

Morrison finished the race in 17th place in Group B with a time of 6:24:13, beating his previous fastest time by just over six seconds. In the 1,500-metre event, he crossed the finish line in 8th with a time of 1:43:28. His pursuit team did not register a time as a result of a fall.

“I’ve been feeling good since my last race in Stavanger, where I finally felt like I learned to skate well again and I was hitting my stride,” said Morrison after competing in the 5,000-metre event. “I’ve also felt good over the past two weeks, but you don’t really know it for sure until you race. Today’s time is confirmation that I’m skating the right way and that I’m doing the right things. I feel like I’m back into the technical stride that I like to be in when I’m skating at my best.”

Morrison will travel with Team Canada to Salt Lake City, Utah for the fourth and final stage of World Cup which takes place from December 8th – 10th.