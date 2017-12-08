Morrison looking to secure a spot in the 2018 Olympics this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Denny Morrison will be seeking to secure a spot in the 2018 Olympics this weekend at the ISU Stage Four of the World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Morrison will be competing in the 1,000-metre and 1,500-metre events in Group A after being promoted two weeks ago.

The spots on Team Canada are based on placement through the stages of the World Cup and the remaining positions will be filled out at the 2018 Long Track Selections in Calgary from January 4th to 9th.

If Morrison skates his way onto the roster it will be the fourth time he laces them up for Canada at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.