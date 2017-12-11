 Morrison down to last shot to crack Team Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Denny Morrison finished the final stage of the ISU World Cup in Calgary without a spot on the Team Canada Olympic team.

Morrison competed in his trademark 1,000-metre and 1,500-metre events. He finished the 1,000-metre race with a time of 1:08:48 and sixth place. He crossed the finish line in the 1,500-metre race in fifth place with a time of 1:42:92.

“I wasn’t able to step on the podium in this really competitive field, but today was nonetheless another step forward,” said Denny Morrison. “I don’t know when was the last time I came up with a time of 1:42. I’m super happy with my time! But what makes me most happy is that I now have the feeling that I can do it again. I’m pretty sure that between now and the Olympics trials, I will be able to improve my opener and my overall time.”

Morrison has one last shot to crack Team Canada for the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February 2018 at Long Track Team Selections in Calgary on January 4th to 9th.