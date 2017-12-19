Missing Grande Prairie man could be in Fort St. John

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man whom local police say could be in the Fort St. John area.

47 year-old Harold Osborne was reported missing late yesterday and was last seen in Grande Prairie on December 11th. Osborne is described as Caucasian, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 189 lbs., with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both his left and right arms.

#YXJ Rumour only that he may be in the Fort St John area. https://t.co/UQ0BQeUALQ — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) December 19, 2017

In a tweet, the Fort St. John RCMP said that Osborne might possibly be in the Fort St. John area.

Anyone with information on Osborne or his whereabouts is asked to call their local police, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.