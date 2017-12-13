Midget Predators need your vote to win a trip to play in Hayley Wickenheiser’s tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The LB Energy Female Midget Predators have entered into a contest to win and participate in the Hayley Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival in 2018.

In total the top six teams who receive the most votes from this weekend and last, will receive the grand prize of meeting and participating in Hayley Wickenheiser’s tournament Wickenfest 2018 in Calgary, along with other prizes.

Those who join the Women’s Hockey Community and vote have a chance to win one of four $100 Visa Gift Cards, voting closes on December 17th.

To help the team win, visit: www.taketheice.com and vote before Sunday, for the LB Energy Female Midget Predators.