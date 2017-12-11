FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The LB Energy Female Midget Predators returned home from a tournament in Regina over the weekend as champions.

The girls started the tournament with victories over the two Saskatoon teams in their pool, the Comet Rush and Comet Predators on Friday by the scores of 3-1 and 3-2. In Saturday’s earlier morning game they beat the Wood River Ice Cats to remain perfect in the round play and finish first in their pool.

In semi-final matchup, on Saturday night the girls managed to sneak out a 3-2 shootout victory over the Diefenbaker Thunder, as goaltender Kyana Watson stopped both Thunder shooters while Keegan Goulet and Ally Dancevic both scored for the Predators.

In Sunday’s final with the Bantam Midwest Red Wings the Predators hung on after scoring three goals in the first period before letting their foot off the gas for the final 40 minutes of play.

“It was a really good all-around team effort,” said assistant coach B.J. Nichols. “In the end, it led us to the Championship. We faced some pretty tough competition, but the girls found a way.”

Next up for the team is a trip to Grande Prairie this weekend for an exhibition clash with the Storm.