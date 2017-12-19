Midget Predators fall to Storm, now prepare for tournament in Kelowna in early January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The LB Energy Female Midget Predators lost a close one against the Peace Country Grande Prairie Storm over the weekend in exhibition action.

The girls were playing without several of their key players and were defeated by the Storm 3-2.

The team now prepares for a tournament in Kelowna in early January where they will face some pretty tough competition from B.C., Alberta and the United States. “We are looking forward to that one,” said head coach Rob Larson. “That’s our competition in B.C. We will get a good look at all the Provincial teams that we will be playing down the road.”

The full schedule can be viewed below: