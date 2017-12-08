Midget Predators currently 2-0 in Regina

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. LB Energy Female Midget Predators are currently in Regina for the Female Hockey Challenge Tournament where they went undefeated on Day One.

The girls defeated the Saskatoon Comet Rush 3-1 in the Friday morning game. Jordyn Larson, Ally Dancevic and Jaycee Bird each chipped in with two-point outings.

In the afternoon game, the edged out a win over the Saskatoon Comets Predators by the score of 3-2. Eight different players contributed for the girls on the scoresheet.

The Predators next game is Saturday morning versus the Wood River Ice Cats at 8:00 a.m. The semifinals get underway later Saturday while the finals take place on Sunday.