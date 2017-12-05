Meikle Wind project near Tumbler Ridge gets award from Clean Energy BC

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Pattern Energy Group Inc. has announced that its 179-megawatt Meikle Wind power facility near Tumbler Ridge has received Clean Energy BC’s Project Excellence Award.

Meikle Wind is comprised of 61 GE wind turbines. The facility’s layout incorporates two different turbine models consisting of varying rotor sizes and hub heights. This design was developed to capture the most energy from the ridgelines, accounting for varying wind speeds, wind shear, turbulence and inflow angles.

During construction, Pattern said that more than 30 percent of the value of contracts awarded to First Nation-affiliated contractors and other regional firms. The facility is managed by 16 operations and maintenance personnel, including local subcontractors.

“Pattern Energy’s Meikle Wind facility is an outstanding example of how to bring together zero-carbon energy generation, local economic development and sustainable business,” said Jae Mather, Executive Director of Clean Energy BC. “We are honoured to have this project in British Columbia and we look forward to many more,”

The facility commenced commercial operations in the first quarter of 2017 and operates under a 25-year power purchase agreement with BC Hydro.

“Meikle Wind was one of our most challenging projects to build due to its location deep in a beautiful mountainous region of BC that often experiences extreme weather conditions,” said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “It was also a unique project because during construction we discovered rare fossilized dinosaur tracks, which we donated to the Tumbler Ridge Museum. Now BC’s largest wind power facility, Meikle Wind is generating economic benefits for First Nations and the community and clean power for 54,000 homes in the province, every year for the next quarter century. We’d like to thank the community for their support and the First Nations construction workers that helped build this project.”