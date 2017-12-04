Man involved in propane truck rollover extending thanks to responders

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The driver of a propane truck said he wants to thank the Good Samaritans and emergency responders that attended to him after his truck rolled off the Alaska Highway near Wonowon on Friday.

The man, whose name has been withheld, reached out to Energeticcity.ca via social media over the weekend, saying that he was driving the truck, which was seen on its side next to the highway near the Mile 98 marker. The driver said he wished to extend thanks not only to passing motorists that stopped to make sure he was okay before calling 911, but also to first responders and staff at the Fort St. John Hospital.

His entire message can be read in its entirety below.

“I would like to thank everyone who stopped to help in any way. The first gentleman stopped and came to help within minutes. The second gentleman was very well trained in first aid and stayed with me until the emergency crew arrived. At least one young lady was the phone communication coordinator keeping us updated on what was happening. I sure there were others who stopped and saw everything was under control. A huge thanks to all, you know who you are. Then there was the rescue crew who did a very professional job of extracting me. They kept me informed all the way and worked as quickly as they could under slippery conditions. I am not a small man and they used a few tricks to get a fat old man safely to the waiting ambulance. The ambulance care, and the after care at the Emergency were also top notch. Special thanks to the Doctor who checked me out for dealing with me on a very human level. For anyone who is involved in a vehicular collision on this part of the Alaska Highway please know that you will be well taken care of!!!”