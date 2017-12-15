Man dead after crash on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — The Grande Prairie RCMP say one man is dead after a collision involving a pickup truck and a semi south of the Swan City early Thursday.

According to police, the crash happened at approximately 6:25 a.m. Thursday on Highway 40 near the Canfor Hauling Road south of town. The semi was travelling northbound on the highway, hen a pickup made a left turn from the Cantor Road onto the highway heading south.

The semi t-boned the pickup on the driver’s side, and the driver, a 59 year-old Grande Prairie man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Police say that the cause of the crash is not known, and their investigating is continuing.