Local golfing product headed to Florida for University

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local golfing product Jake Lane is headed for Florida after being accepted to Bethune-Cookman University on a full D-1 scholarship.

Lane who has been playing golf since he was seven-years-old decided to move to Qualicum Beach as a way to play the sport year-round in 2014.

“Qualicum Beach is the closest place that doesn’t snow during the winter and that basically was the deciding factor,” said Lane. “I play in Pheasant Glen [Golf Resort] just about every day.”

During his time in Qualicum Beach at Kwalikum Secondary, the golf team head coach Butch Gayton offered Lane a place to stay with his family as Lane met Gayton after joining the Kwalikum Kondors. He helped the team capture their third provincial crown two years ago and also won an individual provincial AA championship.

“Winning provincials was pretty special and I will be remembering that for a while,” said Lane, who graduated last June and since then has been mapping out the next chapter of his life.

He now prepares to head to Daytona, Florida, for the next chapter in his golf career shortly after the new year.

His former head, Gayton, knows he will excel in his upcoming challenges in the U.S.

“Jake was a very dedicated golfer who spent all of his time at the course, working out and/or running,” Gayton said. “His diet and training regime was a testament to his dedication and his ultimate goal of receiving an NCAA Division I scholarship.” Jake has all the physical skills that you could ask for. No one puts in more time than Jake and no one has been more successful at the high school level than Jake. I think he has the opportunity to do something special.”