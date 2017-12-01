Local duo seeking donations for ‘Junior Bus’ transportation service

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local duo have found an alternative means of transportation for service clubs around Fort St. John.

When David Alexander and Tyler Kosick were involved in minor hockey they came to the realization that the City didn’t offer a feasible way of transportation for its local youth sports teams. The two started the Junior Bus service last fall, after purchasing a bus that needed some mechanical work. A number of businesses have already offered a hand in keeping up the maintenance of the vehicle.

“Local companies have contributed to getting the bus up and running,” said Kosick. “David’s business Ace Instruments has let us use the shop, while our business Kosick Aggregate took the hit for the initial acquisition of the bus.”

The twenty-four passenger bus is equipped with a couple of TV’s to help the time pass as it has been primarily used to transport local sports teams to their given destinations. Fuel and a certified driver are not provided according to Kosick as anyone interested in using the bus has to supply their own.

“It’s been used to this point for sports teams, really any service looking to travel can rent it. We are also seeking support from the local business community whether it’s donation in kind or cash donation to help with operational costs,” added Kosick. “The more assistance with operational costs the less we have to charge service groups for its use.”

For more information or if you’re interested in renting the bus visit the Junior Bus Facebook page.