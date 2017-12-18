Literacy Society hosting tutor workshop in January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is looking for volunteer tutors to help with their Community Adult Literacy Program.

The Society is offering free training workshops in January for those that are interested. Once someone becomes a certified tutor, they can assist with helping others upgrade their reading, writing and math skills, and English as a Second Language. No background is necessary; however, volunteers will need to demonstrate the skills they will be teaching. For example, tutors must speak fluent English if working with an ESL student.

The Society is looking for those who can make a six-month commitment and one to three hours per week with learners. Schedules can be flexible. A criminal check is also required.

The workshop will take place on January 19th to 21st at the Literacy Society. For more information call 250-785-2110 or email tmills@fsjliteracy.ca