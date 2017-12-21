Lack of disclosure causes another adjournment in Wokeley murder trial

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The second-degree murder trial of Leon Wokeley, who has been charged in connection with the death of Blueberry First Nation resident Pamela Napoleon over three years ago, has been delayed once again due to the Crown not providing Wokeley’s lawyer with disclosure.

Wokeley, who is also a member of the Blueberry First Nation, is also facing charges of arson and indecency to human remains in connection with Napoleon’s death in May 2014. The prosecution said that it still has not provided disclosure of its case against Wokeley to his lawyer Georges Rivard. Rivard said that such delays are not unusual in the Criminal Justice system.

The judge set a date for the next hearing when Wokeley will once again appear via video link. Wokeley’s trial has been adjourned until 2:00 p.m. on January 17th, 2018 at the Fort St. John law courts.