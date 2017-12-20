JD Knives owner holding fundraiser for 4-year-old cancer victim

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The owner of JD Knives and Custom Works is holding a fundraiser to help a Fort St. John girl who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer earlier this month.

Jesse Lambert said that after hearing about 4 year-old Natalie, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy at BC Children’s Hospital battling Stage 5 Neuroblastoma, he decided he wanted to help raise money for Natalie’s family travel expenses. Lambert said that he’s taking donations until noon on Friday for the fundraiser. In return, those who donate $20 or more will get a chance to win one of his custom knives.

Lambert explained that because of gaming laws, the draw can’t be referred to as a “raffle,” but donors do have a chance to receive the knife as a “thank you” for the donation. He said that the draw will take place on Friday at 3:00 p.m., with the cheque to be delivered to Natalie’s family on the same day.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made in person at JD Knives, located at 10404 101st Ave., or via Interac e-transfer to jdknives.customworks@gmail.com. More information can also be found on the JD Knives Facebook page.