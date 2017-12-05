Jackknifed semi and hazmat spill cause of Alaska Highway closure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A tanker truck that jackknifed and tipped over spilling hazardous materials has caused the Alaska Highway to be closed in both directions this morning.

The crash happened sometime before 6:30 on Monday evening, and involved a single vehicle. Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that the driver of a tanker truck was travelling on the highway and applied the brakes causing the trailer to jackknife. Tyreman said that the jackknifing trailer caused the vehicle to tip over and the tank to develop a leak. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the rollover.

Tyreman explained that because the trailer contained flammable hazardous materials that started leaking, the highway has been closed in both directions while clean-up crews contain the spilt material. He said that the Ministry of Environment and the company that owns the tanker truck are both involved in cleaning up the spill.

According to Tyreman, clean-up crews have told police that the highway is estimated to be reopened by 6:00 p.m. Motorists attempting to travel north on the Alaska Highway are being turned away at the Mile 54 marker north of Fort St. John unless they reside south of the accident scene.