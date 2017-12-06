Inconnu swimmers have successful home meet last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Team participated in their third meet of the season with this past weekends event in Fort St. John.

Competitors ranging in age eight to eighteen competed in eight events each, with fifteen competitors swimming away with aggregates. Tegan Nielsen and Grace Adams brought home bronze aggregates in the girls nine to ten and eleven to twelve age groups respectively. In the girls thirteen to fourteen bracket Kiara Semeniuk won the gold aggregate, while in the girls fifteen and over category Alexandria Hedges also won a gold aggregate. On the boy’s side of things, in the boys eight and under category Ryder Modde won the silver and Finn Rogers captured the bronze aggregates. Nate Rogers won the bronze aggregate in the boys nine and ten group. Energetic City boys Owen Lang, Alexander McDonald and Ethan Scoullar took home the gold, silver and bronze aggregates in the boys eleven and twelve category. Griffin Ternier-Smith, Cameron Louie and Tytan Carson followed suit with a podium sweep in the boys thirteen and fourteen group. And lastly, Tate Haugan and Eric Louie tied for the gold aggregate in the boys fifteen and over bracket, while Juan Brussow won the bronze.

“It was a good sized meet, as there were 140 events swam via 61 Inconnu swimmers,” said head coach Steve Carson. “We swam fairly well, especially with the younger kids. For the older ones, it was hit and miss because most of them just swam two weeks ago in Prince George.”

Tate Haugan who competed in his last event with the club broke the record in the 100 metre Individual Medley by one second in the fifteen and over category while Griffin Ternier-Smith broke the record in the boys thirteen and fourteen group by three seconds.

“In Haugan’s last event I had all the kids cheer him on as he shattered the club record,” added Carson. “It was the most fun I have had at a meet in quite some time now and the kids were very upbeat.”

Next up for those who qualify is a trip to Edmonton is a four day meet starting on December 14th.