Inconnu swimmers bag medals and break records at Edmonton meet

December 21, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff
Inconnu Swim Club in Edmonton. Photo submitted by Brady Ratzlaff.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Inconnu Swim Club had a successful trip to Edmonton for the JP Fiset swim meet last weekend.

Sixteen Inconnu swimmers competed in the event, which had a total of 650 participants from B.C., Alberta and the Northwest Territories. In total, the club won 18 medals at the swim meet. Griffin Ternier-Smith led the way with five gold medals in the Boys 13-14 category, while Cam Louie and Cole Crook each won three medals. Louie brought home a gold, silver and bronze while Crook swam to three bronze medals. Owen Lang also won three silvers in the Boys 11-12 age group. In the Girls 15 & Over category Alexandria Hedges won a gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

Ternier-Smith also led the way by breaking four out of 14 club records over the weekend. One of those was the Boys 13-14 400-metre freestyle, in which he bettered the previous time by five seconds. The 13-14 year-old boys relay team shattered three records, including the 400-metre medley where they beat the previous marker by 14 seconds.

“We had a really good meet,” said head coach Steve Carson. “That meet is a big meet and it’s a long weekend [Thursday to Sunday], very tiring on the swimmers.”

The swim team is back in action January 20th and 21st when they travel to Peace River.

