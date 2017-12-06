Impaired driving possible cause of crash near South Taylor Hill

TAYLOR, B.C. — Impaired driving is being investigated as a possible factor in a crash near the South Taylor Hill that closed the Alaska Highway in both directions late Tuesday.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that the crash happened at around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and the 230 Road. said that a Ford Escape was travelling southbound when it collided with a northbound tractor-trailer unit.

Cpl. Saunderson said that the driver of the semi was uninjured, while the driver of the Ford was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She added that while the police are continuing their investigation, alcohol is being considered as a possible factor in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours while police did an on-site investigation, and was reopened at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.