Impaired driving possible cause of crash near South Taylor Hill

December 6, 2017 Chris Newton News, Regional Comments Off on Impaired driving possible cause of crash near South Taylor Hill
The location of Tuesday's crash on the Alaska Highway. Photo by Google Maps

TAYLOR, B.C. — Impaired driving is being investigated as a possible factor in a crash near the South Taylor Hill that closed the Alaska Highway in both directions late Tuesday.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that the crash happened at around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and the 230 Road. said that a Ford Escape was travelling southbound when it collided with a northbound tractor-trailer unit.

Cpl. Saunderson said that the driver of the semi was uninjured, while the driver of the Ford was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She added that while the police are continuing their investigation, alcohol is being considered as a possible factor in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours while police did an on-site investigation, and was reopened at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

