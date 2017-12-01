ICBC says impaired driving still a problem on 40th Anniversary of CounterAttack

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The provincial government and ICBC have announced that today is the 40th anniversary of the CounterAttack program, but that impaired driving is still a big problem, especially in Northern B.C.

Since the CounterAttack program began in 1977, alcohol-related fatalities have decreased from over 300 per year to an average of 65 per year. Despite this, impaired driving still remains a top contributing factor for fatal crashes in B.C.

According to ICBC an average of 20 people are killed in impaired driving-related crashes in North Central B.C. every year. In Maclean’s magazine’s annual list of city crime rates, Fort St. John was the city with the fourth-highest rate of impaired driving offences.

This year, there were 198 incidents of impaired driving, or a rate of 980 per 100,000 residents. Only Whistler, B.C., Yorkton, Sask., and North Battleford, Sask. ranked higher. The national average rate of impaired driving was 194 per 100,000.

Police will be stepping up impaired driving enforcement at CounterAttack road checks throughout B.C beginning tonight. ICBC supports two impaired driving education campaigns every year and funds CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement.

The Fort St. John RCMP, Beard’s Brewing, and Moose FM will be partnering to showcase how quickly and easily a person can become too intoxicated to drive with a live demonstration next Friday, December 8th. That demonstration will be streamed on the Moose FM Facebook page.