ICBC says crashes increase dramatically over the holidays

VANCOUVER, B.C. — ICBC is reminding motorists to use their Road Sense this holiday season, as the number of crashes historically increases over Christmas.

According to ICBC statistics, an average of 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes across the province from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, which works out to 22 crashes and six people injured every hour. In the North Central region of B.C., an average of 40 people are injured in 150 crashes during the Christmas holidays every year.

“With many people travelling to spend the holidays with family and friends, drivers should be prepared for the varied winter road conditions they’ll encounter,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s director responsible for road safety. “We’re asking drivers to also consider their own behaviour on our busy roads by driving smart. If we want everyone to arrive safely – we need to start with our own driving.”

ICBC says motorists can avoid collisions by:

Making sure their vehicles are ready and maintained for winter conditions;

Making sure they’re focused on the road;

Making sure they have enough space to stop safely while driving; and

Making sure they plan a safe ride home if they have plans to become impaired.