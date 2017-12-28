ICBC and police want public to plan ahead on New Year’s Eve

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC and Police are urging everyone to drive smart and plan ahead before taking part in their festivities to make they arrive home safe and sound on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve alone, one person is killed and 170 people are injured in 620 crashes in B.C. In the North Central Region of the province, an average of 10 people are injured in 50 crashes.

Police are stepping up enforcement of impaired driving at CounterAttack road checks across B.C. Despite significant progress and tougher penalties, impaired driving is still a top contributor to fatal crashes in the province. These crashes also significantly contribute to the cost pressures on B.C. insurance rates.

Party hosts are encouraged to prepare tasty non-alcoholic drinks and snacks for designated drivers. Arranging a designated driver, calling a taxi, using public transit are just some of the ways to ensure you arrive home safely over the alternative of drinking and driving.

As for the designated driver, it’s important to pay attention to other vehicles on the roads, as crashes involving drunk drivers are likely to take place in the evenings and over the weekend.

“We want everyone to ring in the New Year safely with their friends and family,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s director responsible for road safety. “The fact is, impaired driving crashes and the painful aftermath they cause are completely preventable. If your New Year’s Eve celebrations involve alcohol, plan ahead for a safe ride home.”