Huskies welcome Grande Prairie and Sexsmith to the North Peace Arena this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies look to wash the sour taste out of their mouths after suffering their third loss of the season versus Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks on Wednesday night with two games this weekend.

The Pups established a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, only to let it slip away and ultimately lost 6-5.

“We have to be ready to go, our energy needs to be at a high level. You want to be the top team you better be prepared for the opposition to take you on every night,” said assistant coach Todd Alexander after Wednesday night’s loss. That’s what we have to get used to. It’s a good learning curve for us as there isn’t a whole lot of time to sulk about.”

The Huskies sit in second place in the NWJHL standings, one point behind the Jr. Canucks, but have four games in hand.

Tonight’s game versus Grande Prairie and tomorrow’s showdown with Sexsmith get underway at 8:00 p.m.