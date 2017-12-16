Huskies tied for second in latest Alberta Junior B Hockey rankings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The monthly Alberta Junior B Hockey’s ‘Race to the Provincials’ was released earlier this week.

The rankings are based on winning percentages of all 53 teams in Alberta’s Junior B hockey from the Calgary Junior Hockey League, the Heritage Junior Hockey League, the Capital Junior Hockey League and the North Eastern Alberta Junior Hockey League. In addition to the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks and Fort St. John Huskies.

The Huskies who sit alone in top spot in the NWJHL standings with 34 points are tied for second with the Killiam Wheat Kings in the rankings, as both teams have a winning percentage of .850. The Wainwright Bisons who have a winning percentage of .904 took over the top spot from the Huskies who were ranked first in November.

“It’s very tight. One bad weekend and you can fall down the rankings,” said General Manager Jeremy Clothier. “I look at it but don’t really pay too much attention to it due to the fact that we have our league that we are worrying about more, we know we are in Provincials already so we are focused on winning the league to get there.”

The winners of each league will advance to Provincials along with the host Huskies, which take place from March 29th to April 1st.