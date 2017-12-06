Huskies set for a rematch with first place Jr. Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are set for a rematch with the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks tonight at the North Peace Arena.

The Huskies, who lost to the Jr. Canucks 6-5 last week on home ice, sit one point back of the hottest team in the league. Victories over Sexsmith and Grande Prairie over the weekend helped wash the taste of defeat out of the team’s mouth as they look to avoid a repeat of last week’s setback.

“We have to do a better job of not playing a chasing style of game,” said assistant coach Todd Alexander. “Dawson has great team speed and a dangerous first line that we have to keep in check. This will be a good test for us and we play a full 60 minutes the way I know we are capable of, the chances of winning will be great.”

“They are the hottest team in the league over the last couple of weeks,” added Sebastian Powsey. “We can’t let their best players skate circles around us, we have to limit their space and time and come play the Huskies style of play.”

Tonight’s tilt gets underway at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.